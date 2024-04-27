'Too Hot to Handle' Star Harry Jowsey Reveals Skin Cancer Diagnosis, Encourages Fans to Get Checked

Harry Jowsey is sharing that he has been diagnosed with skin cancer.

On Friday (April 26), the 26-year-old Too Hot to Handle star posted a video on social media explaining that a recent trip to the dermatologist revealed a cancerous mole on his shoulder, which he later had removed.

“There isn’t really an easy way to say this,” he said in a video posted to TikTok.

Harry stated that his diagnosis has been “very scary,” though he assured fans that “everything’s going to be OK.”

The Dancing with the Stars alum added, “I just wanted to make this post to let you know that summer is around the corner. Please wear sunscreen. Please go get your skin checked.”

