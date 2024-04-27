Vanessa Lachey Speaks Out After 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Gets Canceled After Three Seasons

Vanessa Lachey is reacting to the shocking cancellation of NCIS: Hawai’i.

On Friday night (April 26), CBS announced that they were cancelling the island spinoff series after three seasons.

Following news of the cancellation, Vanessa – who made history as the franchise’s first female lead in the role of Jane Tennant – took to her Instagram Story to react.

Keep reading to find out more…“Gutted, confused, blindsided,” Vanessa wrote on Saturday. “Grateful, confident, beloved fans!”

“Processing this news and still being present with my family. I Love You all!” Vanessa continued, adding, “Mahalo Nui Loa,” which translates to “Thank you very much.”

News of NCIS: Hawai’i‘s cancellation comes after the franchise hit its 1,000-episode milestone amongst its five different shows.

While CBS decided to cancel NCIS: Hawai’i, the network renewed two other NCIS series and ordered a new one.