White House Correspondents' Dinner 2024 - See Photos of Every Celebrity Attendee!

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars descended on Washington, DC to attend the 2024 White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night (April 27) at The Washington Hilton.

Hosted by Colin Jost, the event featured a celebrity guestlist including the likes of Chris Pine, Rachel Brosnahan, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Coco Rocha, Billy Porter and Fran Drescher.

In all, there were more than 30 stars who posed on the red carpet. Since the guestlist was so full, we pulled together all of the photos you need to see with the fashion credits.

Chris Pine

Molly Ringwald FYI: Molly is wearing custom Cong Tri.

John Quinones

Hiroyuki Sanada

Lauren Ash

Jason Lee

Sunny Hostin

Coco Rocha FYI: Coco is wearing Christian Siriano SS24 RTW.

Deborah Roberts/strong>

Lynda Carter

Jodi Long

Rachel Brosnahan FYI: Rachel is wearing Jonathan Cohen FW24 RTW and Cicada and Suzanne Kalan jewelry.

Questlove

Lorne Michaels

Juju Chang

Rufus Sewell

Keri Russell FYI: Keri is wearing Markarian FW24 RTW.

Desi Lydic

Jordan Klepper

Lester Holt

Wilson Cruz

Karine Jean-Pierre

Fran Drescher

Savannah Guthrie

Kristen Welker

Ashlyn Harris and Sophia Bush FYI: Ashlyn and Sophia are wearing Harbison Studio.

Jermaine Dupri

Kyle MacLachlan and Desiree Gruber

Brittany Cartwright

Billy Porter

Rosario Dawson

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Aldis Hodge

James Austin Johnson

Al Sharpton

Jean Reno with Zofia Borucka

Joely Fisher

Madison Prewett

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost FYI: Colin is wearing Giorgio Armani, and Scarlett is wearing Giorgio Armani Prive.

John Fetterman

Gayle King

Wolf Blitzer

Naomi Biden and Peter Neal