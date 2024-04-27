White House Correspondents' Dinner 2024 - See Photos of Every Celebrity Attendee!
Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars descended on Washington, DC to attend the 2024 White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night (April 27) at The Washington Hilton.
Hosted by Colin Jost, the event featured a celebrity guestlist including the likes of Chris Pine, Rachel Brosnahan, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Coco Rocha, Billy Porter and Fran Drescher.
In all, there were more than 30 stars who posed on the red carpet. Since the guestlist was so full, we pulled together all of the photos you need to see with the fashion credits.
Chris Pine
Molly Ringwald
FYI: Molly is wearing custom Cong Tri.
John Quinones
Hiroyuki Sanada
Lauren Ash
Jason Lee
Sunny Hostin
Coco Rocha
FYI: Coco is wearing Christian Siriano SS24 RTW.
Deborah Roberts/strong>
Lynda Carter
Jodi Long
Rachel Brosnahan
FYI: Rachel is wearing Jonathan Cohen FW24 RTW and Cicada and Suzanne Kalan jewelry.
Questlove
Lorne Michaels
Juju Chang
Rufus Sewell
Keri Russell
FYI: Keri is wearing Markarian FW24 RTW.
Desi Lydic
Jordan Klepper
Lester Holt
Wilson Cruz
Karine Jean-Pierre
Fran Drescher
Savannah Guthrie
Kristen Welker
Ashlyn Harris and Sophia Bush
FYI: Ashlyn and Sophia are wearing Harbison Studio.
Jermaine Dupri
Kyle MacLachlan and Desiree Gruber
Brittany Cartwright
Billy Porter
Rosario Dawson
Da’Vine Joy Randolph
Aldis Hodge
James Austin Johnson
Al Sharpton
Jean Reno with Zofia Borucka
Joely Fisher
Madison Prewett
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost
FYI: Colin is wearing Giorgio Armani, and Scarlett is wearing Giorgio Armani Prive.
John Fetterman
Gayle King
Wolf Blitzer
Naomi Biden and Peter Neal
Al Roker