Zac Efron Debuts New Mustache During Outing in Los Angeles

Zac Efron is mixing up his look with some new facial hair!

The 36-year-old The Iron Claw actor stepped out in Los Angeles on Saturday (April 27) rocking a fresh mustache.

He casually debuted the new look while arriving at the Chateau Marmont Hotel. Zac was dressed casually in a hoodie, and he carried a bag and a hat while exiting the car.

Keep reading to find out more…

While his hood was up, you could make out that his face was otherwise clean-shaved.

Zac was rocking some all-over scruff a few weeks ago when he attended the 2024 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, Australia. He was spotted hanging out with another famous actor at the race.

Speaking of Zac, you might be interested to know that he was reportedly in talks to land two different roles in a forthcoming movie.

Earlier this year, Zac weighed in on wrestling nearly naked in The Iron Claw.

Scroll through all of the new photos of Zac Efron and his new look in the gallery…