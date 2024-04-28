Adele, Leonardo DiCaprio & More Sit Courtside to Cheer on Lakers During Playoffs

Adele snacks on popcorn while sitting courtside at the Denver Nuggets Vs Los Angeles Lakers basketball game held at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday night (April 27) in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old singer joined her sports agent beau Rich Paul at the game, which is part of the first rounds playoffs.

If you didn’t know, Rich‘s Klutch Sports Group represents several players on both the Nuggets and the Lakers, including Denver’s Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Aaron Gordon, and LA’s LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Also seen sitting courtside at the playoffs game were Leonardo DiCaprio, who was seen taking a phone call at one point, Amy Adams and Corey Gamble.

The Lakers defeated the Nuggets, 119-108, in the fourth game of the series. The Nuggets are currently leading the Lakers in the series, 3-1, with three more games set for this week.

Earlier this month, Adele announced the final dates of her Las Vegas residency, Weekends with Adele, which are rescheduled from her March postponement.

Check out more photos in the gallery of the celebs attending the Lakers game…