Britney Spears Calls Out Her Family After Conservatorship Legal Dispute Settlement With Father Jamie Spears

Britney Spears is continuing to call out her family.

The 42-year-old “Toxic” pop star shared a photo of her backside on Instagram, hours after it was revealed that she has officially settled her conservatorship battle with her dad Jamie Spears for an undisclosed sum.

“I was actually right about nerve damage in my back !!! I have to get accupuncture every day of my life now !!! Words and thinking too hard make it worse !!! If people only knew how ive had to crawl to my own door one time !!! My family hurt me !!!” she began.

“There has been no justice and probably never will be !!! The people who sat and did absolutely nothing when they did that for four months are smooth sailing !!! The way I was brought up I was always taught the formative of right and wrong but the very two people who brought me up with that method hurt me !!!” she continued.

“I am so lucky to be here !!! It’s funny ‘cus till this very day I haven’t told them face to face !!! I text through IG but I honestly believe it will not be so safe if I ever did go face to face so !!! The child in me knows they would be destroyed and that’s basically it !!! I do miss my home in Louisiana and I wish I could visit but they took everything !!!”

