'Challengers' Debuts at No. 1 at the Box Office - Opening Weekend Box Office Numbers Revealed!

Challengers is No. 1!

The Luca Guadagnino-directed, Zendaya-led movie claimed the top spot at the box office across its opening weekend, pulling in $15 million from 3,477 theaters, via THR.

It marks the second-best start for an original R-rated drama since the pandemic, behind Don’t Worry Darling.

Challengers will become Luca Guadagnino’s highest-grossing film domestically after Call Me By Your Name, which grossed roughly $18 million.

The film also brought in $9 million from 52 markets for a global score of $25 million.

Audiences gave it a B+ CinemaScore, while the film commands an 87% among critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court. Married to a champion on a losing streak (Mike Faist), Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick (Josh O’Connor) – his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win.

