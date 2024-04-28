Colin Farrell, Kirby & Amy Ryan Promote New Series 'Sugar' at FYC Event in Los Angeles

Colin Farrell is sandwiched between his Sugar leading ladies while attending the Apple TV+ series’ FYC event at Linwood Dunn Theater on Sunday (April 28) in Los Angeles.

The 47-year-old actor, who stars as the titular character and serves as an executive producer, was joined by Kirby and Amy Ryan, who star alongside him in the show.

In the show, Colin plays John Sugar, an American private investigator on the heels of the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel. As Sugar tries to determine what happened to Olivia, he will also unearth Siegel family secrets; some very recent, others long-buried.

The first five episodes are out now on Apple TV+ with the remaining episodes premiering on Fridays through May 17th.

Lately, Colin has been seen on set filming his upcoming new movie A Big Bold Beautiful Journey with Margot Robbie.

