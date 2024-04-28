DDG Talks How He & Halle Bailey Split Their Finances, Says They Don't Aim for 50/50

DDG spilled some tea on how he and Halle Bailey spend their money.

The 26-year-old rapper explained that the couple doesn’t try to split their finances 50/50 like Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade famously do.

Instead, he revealed what works for them and one spot where they do try to keep things more even.

“I pay for a lot of stuff,” he said on The Shade Room. “I don’t think 50/50 is a thing when you’ve got money. You know, me and her got money so it’s a little different.”

DDG implied that sometimes Halle pays for things entirely if she wants to.

“If it ain’t hurting your pockets, then why is it a problem,” he asked.

“For the most part, as a man, you know she will never pay for dinner, she will never pay for an Uber or trips and flights and stuff,” he said. “I feel like that’s definitely my job.”

However, they do have a more equal split on their young son Halo: “When it comes to our child, it’s a little different. We might split a night nurse here and there, you know what I mean? It ain’t even about the money, it’s just the principle, you know? The baby 50/50.”

Halle and DDG welcomed their son in late 2023. The actress and pop star recently addressed some struggles she’s having after giving birth.