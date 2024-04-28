Top Stories
Rihanna Reveals If She's Attending Met Gala 2024, Explains Why New Music is Taking So Long

Rihanna Reveals If She's Attending Met Gala 2024, Explains Why New Music is Taking So Long

Actors Who Almost Said 'No' to Iconic Roles &amp; Why They Changed Their Minds (1 of Them Won an Oscar for the Part!)

Actors Who Almost Said 'No' to Iconic Roles & Why They Changed Their Minds (1 of Them Won an Oscar for the Part!)

Zendaya Reveals What She Thought About Day of 'Challengers' Three-Way Kiss (It's Not What You'd Think!)

Zendaya Reveals What She Thought About Day of 'Challengers' Three-Way Kiss (It's Not What You'd Think!)

Noah Cyrus Addresses Rumors About Bad Blood With Mom Tish Over Relationship With Dominic Purcell

Noah Cyrus Addresses Rumors About Bad Blood With Mom Tish Over Relationship With Dominic Purcell

Apr 28, 2024 at 2:41 am
By JJ Staff

DDG Talks How He & Halle Bailey Split Their Finances, Says They Don't Aim for 50/50

DDG Talks How He & Halle Bailey Split Their Finances, Says They Don't Aim for 50/50

DDG spilled some tea on how he and Halle Bailey spend their money.

The 26-year-old rapper explained that the couple doesn’t try to split their finances 50/50 like Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade famously do.

Instead, he revealed what works for them and one spot where they do try to keep things more even.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I pay for a lot of stuff,” he said on The Shade Room. “I don’t think 50/50 is a thing when you’ve got money. You know, me and her got money so it’s a little different.”

DDG implied that sometimes Halle pays for things entirely if she wants to.

“If it ain’t hurting your pockets, then why is it a problem,” he asked.

“For the most part, as a man, you know she will never pay for dinner, she will never pay for an Uber or trips and flights and stuff,” he said. “I feel like that’s definitely my job.”

However, they do have a more equal split on their young son Halo: “When it comes to our child, it’s a little different. We might split a night nurse here and there, you know what I mean? It ain’t even about the money, it’s just the principle, you know? The baby 50/50.”

Halle and DDG welcomed their son in late 2023. The actress and pop star recently addressed some struggles she’s having after giving birth.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: DDG, Halle Bailey, Money