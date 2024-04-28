Dianna Agron & Longtime Love Harold Ancart Enjoy Rare Outing In NYC

Dianna Agron and her boyfriend Harold Ancart enjoyed a cozy day together in New York City!

On Saturday (April 27), the 37-year-old Glee actress and the Belgian painter stepped out in Tribeca.

Looking chic in a long trench coat, Dianna held hands with Harold. She accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and carried a black bag.

Keep reading to find out more…

She and Harold looked like they were having a good time and were all smiles.

This is a rare outing for the duo. We got some new photos of them earlier this month. Last time that we saw them together was all the way back in December.

Dianna and Harold went official with their relationship in 2022, but there are reports that they might have been an item for even longer.

Did you know that Dianna has dated some other famous stars before finding Harold?

Scroll through all of the photos of Dianna Agron and Harold Ancart’s outing in the gallery…