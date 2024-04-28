Doja Cat Reacts to People Bringing Their Kids to Her Concerts

Doja Cat is reacting to children at her concerts.

“idk what the f-ck you think this is but i don’t make music for children so leave your kids at home motherf-cker,” the 28-year-old “Agora Hills” superstar wrote on Twitter on Thursday night (April 25), advising people to leave their kids at home.

“im rapping about c-m why are you bringing your offspring to my show,” she then added. “rappin about eatin d-ck and p-ssin on his v-cut, leave your mistake at home*,” she continued.

When asked by one follower if she’s “high,” Doja amusingly responded: “maintenance.”

Sha also recently reacted to negative comments about her natural hair.

