Apr 28, 2024 at 2:58 pm
By JJ Staff

Doja Cat Reacts to People Bringing Their Kids to Her Concerts

Doja Cat Reacts to People Bringing Their Kids to Her Concerts

Doja Cat is reacting to children at her concerts.

“idk what the f-ck you think this is but i don’t make music for children so leave your kids at home motherf-cker,” the 28-year-old “Agora Hills” superstar wrote on Twitter on Thursday night (April 25), advising people to leave their kids at home.

“im rapping about c-m why are you bringing your offspring to my show,” she then added. “rappin about eatin d-ck and p-ssin on his v-cut, leave your mistake at home*,” she continued.

When asked by one follower if she’s “high,” Doja amusingly responded: “maintenance.”

Sha also recently reacted to negative comments about her natural hair.

Find out why she deactivated her Instagram account earlier in the month.
