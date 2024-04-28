Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Attend White House Correspondents' Dinner, Walk Red Carpet Separately Amid Separation

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright both hit the red carpet at the 2024 White House Correspondents Dinner held at The Washington Hilton on Saturday night (April 27) in Washington, DC.

While the estranged couple and stars of Bravo’s The Valley walked the carpet separately, they did sit together while inside the event.

Brittany shared a video from the dinner on her Instagram, showing off the atmosphere and Jax was seen standing next to her, plus, she showed her table setting with Jax‘s name card next to hers.

Jax and Brittany announced their separation earlier this year and they are still living apart. Earlier this month, Brittany revealed what the fight was about that ultimately led to her leaving.

“The truth is that we have just been fighting and not on the same page for a while now and it was just becoming a negative space in our own house,” she told E! News in March. “I just don’t want that for our son. I don’t want him growing up thinking it’s normal to live like that.”

