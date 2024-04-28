Jimmie Allen Talks Welcoming Twins With Another Woman Amid His Divorce

Jimmie Allen is opening up about his children and the timeline of his three youngest.

It was recently revealed that the 38-year-old country music singer welcomed twins with another woman while he is still married to estranged wife Alexis Gale.

Jimmie and Alexis also welcomed their third child together back in October, and he is clarifying the timeline of everything after it’s been “misconstrued” online.

Keep reading to find out more…

“[The twins have a] different mother, my friend Danielle,” Jimmie revealed in a conversation with Kathie Lee Gifford in a video shared to his YouTube channel. “I’ve known Danielle for years, way before I became ‘Jimmie Allen.’ And at the time that she got pregnant with the twins, I wasn’t with Lexi, and [Danielle] wasn’t with her husband.”

“But it’s interesting just watching how life happens whether you plan it or whether you’re ready for it or not,” he said. “So Danielle was pregnant first, because me and Lexi weren’t together when Danielle got pregnant. Twins were born first, then me and Lexi decided we wanted to try to work on [our relationship].”

Jimmie and Alexis were first reported to split in April 2023 and that same month she filed for divorce. The next month, he issued a public apology to Alexis and their children for having an affair.

Then, in October 2023, it was revealed that they called off their divorce and were working things out. However, they are now continuing the process of getting divorced.

Also in the conversation with Kathie Lee, Jimmie opened up about the aftermath of sharing the twins on social media and how he knew his relationship with Alexis was over.

“I decided to post my twins on my Instagram, and it went everywhere,” he recalled. “These articles come out, ‘Jimmie Allen Gets Married Superfan Pregnant.’ That couldn’t be farther from the truth. She’s not a superfan. She’s a friend. And she wasn’t with her husband and I wasn’t with my wife.”

“I am healing and growing for me and my children,” he adds.

Jimmie shared he got advice to work on his marriage.

“I said, ‘Why?’ He said, ‘Well, it just looks good.’ But why?” Jimmie shared. “If I know that I don’t want to be in a relationship and I don’t want to be married and I know that she’s not the person for me, and I’m not the person for her, why would I do that again to her? Why would I do that again to myself? It’s gotta be right.”

You can see the full video here…