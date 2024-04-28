Joe Russo Shares Update On Chris Hemsworth's 'Extraction 3'

A third Extraction movie is currently in the works at Netflix!

The next installment in the movie franchise led by Chris Hemsworth was first announced at the streamer’s Tudum event in June 2023 and we’re finally getting a new update on the progress of the film.

Director and screenwriter Joe Russo, one half of the Russo Brothers, is set to return to pen the threequel and he provided an update in a recent interview.

“Yeah, we’re developing it at the moment, figuring out Chris‘s schedule. Sam Hargrave is back directing,” Joe told GamesRadar+. “It’s an interesting franchise because he’s a very emotionally wounded character, so there’s good storytelling there I think in respect to his backstory, and, you know, his relationship to violence is one that’s built around self-loathing and guilt. And so, it adds a lot of texture I think, which allows us to tell more stories about him.”

While fans continue to wait for the next Extraction, Chris Hemsworth has two action-packed movies coming up!

He will next star alongside Anya Taylor-Joy in the upcoming prequel movie, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. After that, he will lend his voice to the new CG-animated Transformers One, another prequel, where he will voice Orion Pax who later becomes Optimus Prime.