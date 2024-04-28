K-Pop's RIIZE Debuts B-Sides Off of First Mini Album 'RIIZING,' 2 Music Videos for 'One Kiss' & '9 Days'!

RIIZE is keeping their fans fed!

The rising rookie boy band group just debuted the B-side tracks from their first mini album RIIZING on Saturday (April 28).

Along with the release, RIIZE also unveiled the music videos for “One Kiss” and “9 Days” ahead of their June album.

Prior to the album’s drop, RIIZE released their single “Siren” as well as prologue single “Impossible.” The group is also releasing a new track called “Honestly,” showcasing their versatility.

“9 Days” is described by SM Entertainment as an infectious dance infused track with energetic synths and drum sounds as they sing about being so busy that a week feels like nine days, but still determined to keep going and pursuing your dreams, while “Honestly” shares a story of saying goodbye to a love that is hurting you and vowing to invest that love into yourself instead.

“One Kiss” is described as exuding powerful emotions with a deeper meaning as it’s RIIZE’s first fan song with lyrics expressing sealing a happy day together with just one kiss, an action that speaks louder than words, promising unchanging love.

They’ll be embarking on their first tour RIIZING DAY, starting in Seoul on May 4 with a stop at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater on May 20. The event will focus on interactions with fans and be filled with games, music and performances. Click here for ticket info!

RIIZING B-Sides tracklist:

1. Siren

2. Impossible

3. 9 Days

4. Honestly

5. One Kiss