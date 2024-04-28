Kanye West Accused of Racial Discrimination & More in Lawsuit From Former Employer

Kanye West has been accused of racial discrimination and more in a newly filed lawsuit by a former employee.

The 46-year-old was sued by Benjamin Deshon Provo, a former security guard who worked with Kanye at his Donda Academy and on other projects, on Friday (April 26) in Los Angeles.

Benjamin laid out multiple complaints about his time with the rapper.

According to legal documents obtained by People, Kanye “frequently screamed at and berated Black employees.” Benjamin added that he faced “severe discrimination, harassment” during his time with the rapper.

Benjamin said that there was “a stark difference in the way Kanye treated Plaintiff and other Black employees.” He even alleged that they were paid at a lower rate “for no discernible reason.”

After brining up disparities in pay, Benjamin alleged that his paychecks had a “decrease.” At the time, he was told that the team “can’t afford security right now.”

He alleged that he was fired after refusing to shave his dreadlocks, which he said were “an exercise of his Muslim faith.”

Earlier this month it was reported that Kanye was allegedly a suspect in a battery case in Los Angeles. He is said to have punched a man in the face. However, the rapper’s team said that he did so after his wife Bianca Censori was “physically assaulted.” See their full statement.

A little over a year ago Kanye was sued by former educators at his Donda Academy prep school. A paparazzo considered suing him in June 2023 after he reportedly threw her phone.