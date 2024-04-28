Kate Hudson Reveals Where Things Stand With Her Father Bill Hudson Today

Kate Hudson is opening up about where things stand with her father, Bill Hudson.

In an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, the 45-year-old actress and singer said she still does not have much of a relationship with the 74-year-old Hudson Brothers musician and actor.

“I don’t really have one,” she began.

“But it’s — it’s warming up. There’s warming up with this all happening. But it’ll be whatever it will be, you know. I have — I have no expectation of that with my father, you know. I just want him to be happy.”

Kate‘s mother, Goldie Hawn, shares Kate and her brother, Oliver Hudson, with Bill,to whom she was married to from 1976 to 1982. After the divorce, she began dating longtime love Kurt Russell in 1983.

