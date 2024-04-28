Top Stories
Nicole Kidman &amp; Keith Urban's Teenage Daughters Make Red Carpet Debut With Mom &amp; Her Niece Sybella!

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban's Teenage Daughters Make Red Carpet Debut With Mom & Her Niece Sybella!

'The Traitors' Season 3 - 1 Star Rumored to Join Cast!

'The Traitors' Season 3 - 1 Star Rumored to Join Cast!

Rihanna Reveals If She's Attending Met Gala 2024, Explains Why New Music is Taking So Long

Rihanna Reveals If She's Attending Met Gala 2024, Explains Why New Music is Taking So Long

Actors Who Almost Said 'No' to Iconic Roles &amp; Why They Changed Their Minds (1 of Them Won an Oscar for the Part!)

Actors Who Almost Said 'No' to Iconic Roles & Why They Changed Their Minds (1 of Them Won an Oscar for the Part!)

Apr 28, 2024 at 12:22 pm
By JJ Staff

Kate Hudson Reveals Where Things Stand With Her Father Bill Hudson Today

Kate Hudson Reveals Where Things Stand With Her Father Bill Hudson Today

Kate Hudson is opening up about where things stand with her father, Bill Hudson.

In an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, the 45-year-old actress and singer said she still does not have much of a relationship with the 74-year-old Hudson Brothers musician and actor.

“I don’t really have one,” she began.

Keep reading to find out more…

“But it’s — it’s warming up. There’s warming up with this all happening. But it’ll be whatever it will be, you know. I have — I have no expectation of that with my father, you know. I just want him to be happy.”

Kate‘s mother, Goldie Hawn, shares Kate and her brother, Oliver Hudson, with Bill,to whom she was married to from 1976 to 1982. After the divorce, she began dating longtime love Kurt Russell in 1983.

She also opened up about a very dramatic experience on the set of Glee.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bill Hudson, Kate Hudson