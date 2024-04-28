Khloe Kardashian's Current Relationship Status - A Source Speaks Out!

Khloé Kardashian‘s love life is constantly making headlines, but right now, she’s happy prioritizing family.

The 39-year-old The Kardashians reality TV star is single and focusing on work, family and friends, a source tells ET.

Khloé is “in a good place” and prioritizing her work, family and kids, the source said.

“She isn’t focused on dating and doesn’t want any outside distractions right now. Family always comes first for her and she is happy with where she’s at in her life,” they added.

Khloé shares daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 21 months, with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

According to the source, the ex-couple are in “frequent communication and are co-parenting well together.”

“Tristan does his best to be as hands on as possible and of course Khloé is a very involved and dedicated mom. They are both doing well,” the source went on to say.

