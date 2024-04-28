Lily Gladstone Reveals the 4 Scene Partners That 'Terrified' Her More Than Leonardo DiCaprio & Robert De Niro

Lily Gladstone still gets nervous!

The Killers of the Flower Moon actress revealed that she was “terrified” of working with a few surprising actors while on the set of her Hulu limited series Under the Bridge.

The show is based on the true story of the 1997 murder of teen Reena Virk by her classmates, and Lily plays cop Cam Bentland, a composite character representing the local police working on the case.

Many of her scenes are with the young actors playing the teens in Reena’s circle: Chloe Guidry, Izzy G., Aiyana Goodfellow and Javon “Wanna” Walton.

“Each one of those kids, when I was blessed enough to be in the scenes with them, they upped my performance,” she explained to People.

“Walking out of working with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, the scene partners that have terrified me the most in the last couple of years have been these kids because they’re so good. They don’t lie.”

“And you can tell these kids — who are all actors and want to be actors and have been studying it — they’ve grown up watching some really incredible performances,” she continued to explain.

“There’s way more complex characters for their age group, and they handle it so beautifully. The strength of all of their performances and what they brought to their roles is just so indicative of how much kids are capable of. They live and breathe what they do.”

She adds: “The whole story revolves around the power of the teenage girl.”

Lily also recalled the chemistry off-camera.

“That was an interesting balance, to see these beautiful kids who are so supportive of each other, who are just such good friends with each other, who miss each other when one is has a day and the other one’s gone home for the weekend. Chloe and Vritika [Gupta, who played Reena] are very close. Chloe was always sending little videos to her when she wasn’t there and felt almost protective of her, I think, because Vritika was the youngest out of all of the kids.”

New episodes of Under the Bridge premiere Wednesdays on Hulu. Find out which shows got renewed and which got cancelled at Hulu in 2024!