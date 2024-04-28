Top Stories
Apr 28, 2024 at 8:26 pm
By JJ Staff

Millie Gibson Will Be In 'Doctor Who' Season 15 Despite Previous Reports

Millie Gibson Will Be In 'Doctor Who' Season 15 Despite Previous Reports

Millie Gibson is not going anywhere on Doctor Who!

The 19-year-old actress was reported to being replaced in the 15th season of the hit BBC series, and will only be in the upcoming 14th season as the Doctor’s companion Ruby Sunday.

In a recent interview, Millie opened up about her time on the show and confirmed that she will in fact be in the next two seasons.

Keep reading to find out more…

Russell’s given me the gift of a really beautiful story arc, not only in season 1 but in season 2 also,” Millie shared with EW. “Her family definitely structures her beliefs and her positivity. I think because I’m playing my age as well, it was so easy to express that sort of giddiness and young energy that Doctor Who’s not seen before.”

It was previously reported that Millie was being replaced in the second season of Ncuti Gatwa‘s Doctor, and Varada Sethu was taking her place.

However, Varada will actually just be joining Millie and Ncuti in the second season (aka season 15)!

In case you missed it, find out who was just announced as joining the cast of Doctor Who.

Check out Ncuti and Millie in the Doctor Who season 14 trailer, and you can tune in when it premieres May 10th on Disney+ and May 11th on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
