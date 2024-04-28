NFL's Caleb Williams Addresses Painting His Nails & His Sense of Style

Caleb Williams is opening up about his “unique” sense of style as he joins the NFL.

The 22-year-old professional athlete was the first-round pick during the 2024 NFL Draft this week. He was snagged up by the Chicago Bears.

While on the red carpet, he spilled on his outfit for the occasion, which featured a double-breasted zip-up and chrome details. It also included painted nails, something that is not often seen within the NFL.

This is not the first time that Caleb has addressed his decision to add extra color and glamour to his look.

“I paint my nails, I wear unique things,” Caleb said during the interview, via People. “It’s me. You call it unique. I call it me,” he added, expressing a hope to “showcase” his style moving forward.

Caleb previously told People that his nails “kind of took everybody by surprise.” That doesn’t mean that he’s planning on stopping anytime soon.

“I’ve been doing it before college, but it took everybody by surprise, just because you don’t always see male athletes who play football paint their nails,” he said. “But I think it’s just another way of expression.”

In another interview with USC Athletics, he said, “Nobody else does it. I like to do new things and I don’t really care what people have to say about it.”

