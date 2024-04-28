Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban's Teenage Daughters Make Red Carpet Debut With Mom & Her Niece Sybella!

Nicole Kidman is making her tribute a family affair!

The 56-year-old actress was honored at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala held at the Dolby Theatre on Saturday (April 27) in Hollywood, California.

To celebrate the occasion, she brought along her and Keith Urban‘s teenage daughters for their first public red carpet event together!

Nicole, who wore a custom version of a Balenciaga Fall 24 fitted gown, was joined by 15-year-old daughter Sunday, wearing a floral strapless dress, and 13-year-old Faith, who wore a coral dress.

Her 17-year-old niece, Sybella Hawley, who is Nicole‘s sister Antonia‘s daughter, also joined the family, wearing a red gown with a corset top and draped silk skirt. Antonia‘s husband, Craig Marran, also joined them on the carpet.

(L-R) Keith Urban, Sunday Kidman-Urban, Faith Kidman-Urban, Sybella Hawley, Nicole Kidman

In her acceptance speech, Nicole praised her husband, her two daughters and her family as a whole, saying there was an “enormous amount of luck in my life,” but adding that, “there’s also the most important thing, love.”

“Big, big love. And then right there is the love of my life, and the loves of my life. My daughters have never been anywhere publicly with me on a red carpet, tonight was their first night, so they’re here, Sunday and Faith.”

While noting her mom wasn’t at the event, Nicole said: “they said there’s a live stream available for her and she’s watching it, so I hope, and that’s what I love about technology. And my papa who isn’t here, but I feel him every day.”

“And then there’s all my nieces and nephews and my sissy and my beautiful aunt and her husband, who’s our family now. And I am really, this is all because of you, and I love you so much. So there’s no place like home, as they say. You’re my home. And thank you for flying halfway across the world.” So sweet!

