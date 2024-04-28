Prince Harry Confirms He Will Return to the UK to Attend Invictus Games 2024

Prince Harry is heading back to the United Kingdom.

The 39-year-old Duke of Sussex has confirmed he will return to attend a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, which he founded, on May 8, via the BBC.

Harry will reportedly attend a service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, and will be giving a reading alongside Billions actor Damian Lewis.

His wife Meghan Markle has not been confirmed for the trip. The couple currently reside in California with their two children.

This will be Harry’s first trip to his home country since February, when he made a brief visit to see his father King Charles following the announcement of the King’s cancer diagnosis.

Harry first created the Invictus Games, a sport event for military personnel wounded in action, back in 2014.

The ceremony will mark “a decade of changing lives and saving lives through sport,” a spokesperson for the event said.

Prince Harry has also made a big change to his residency status in some newly filed paperwork.