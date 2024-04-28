'RHOSLC' Alum Monica Garcia Reveals Devastating News She Had a Miscarriage

Monica Garcia has shared some very sad personal news.

The former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star revealed on Instagram on Sunday (April 28) that she has unfortunately suffered a miscarriage.

This devastating news comes just a few weeks after she announced that she was expecting her fifth child.

“One thing I promised myself when opening my life up to all of you was that I was going to do it completely unapologetically and authentically raw as possible. I would show you my life in all aspects because that is what I agreed to do,” Monica captioned a post on Instagram.

“Unfortunately, today I need to share a very heartbreaking aspect. ‘There is no heartbeat,’” she continued. “I don’t have many words and I’m still processing all of this myself. As quickly as this happened, that’s how quickly things have changed.”

“I am sending so much love to everyone dealing with miscarriages, fertility issues, pregnancy problems, if you have an angel baby, and everything in-between. I am so grateful for my incredible doctors and amazing support system. I am so blessed to have all of you in my corner and I appreciate how beautiful you all have been to me about this baby. I love you and I’m so thankful for you.🤍🤍🤍”

We are so sorry to hear about her loss and are sending well wishes to Monica and her loved ones.