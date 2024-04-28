Source Reveals Where Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Stand After 'Tortured Poets Department' Drops, If They Talk

An insider provided an update on where Taylor Swift stands with Joe Alwyn after the release of her new album The Tortured Poets Department.

The 34-year-old pop star and 33-year-old actor dated for six years before separating in April 2023. There was speculation that a good deal of Taylor‘s new album would address their split.

While that was not necessarily the case, she appeared to reference their time together a few times across the lengthy tracklist.

Did Taylor touch base with Joe about the project? A source weighed in.

By the sounds of it, Joe did not get a heads up before the album arrived.

“Taylor and Joe are not in touch at this point, but they try to be respectful of one another,” the insider spilled to ET.

They continued, noting that Taylor is “happier than ever in her relationship” with Travis Kelce.

Meanwhile, “Joe wants to keep his personal life private. He is more introverted and the interest about his personal life is a bit overwhelming to him. He is focused on acting and his career.”

