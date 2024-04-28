'Survivor' Host Jeff Probst Reveals Exciting News About Upcoming Season 50

Survivor host and executive producer Jeff Probst is already preparing for the hit show’s 50th season!

The CBS competition series is currently airing it’s 46th season, but the 62-year-old host just shared some big, exciting news for the future milestone season.

“About 10 seconds ago, we just decided — thanks to all the fans that were in attendance at the ‘FYC’ event here in Hollywood — that Survivor 50 will be returning players,” he revealed in a video posted to Instagram. Check it out below!

Survivor is no stranger to bringing players back.

Back in season eight, the show had it’s first All Stars season, with returning players in seasons 11, 16 and 20. Season 40 also saw past winners back for another competition.

Since then, there hasn’t been anyone returning, other than Bruce Perrault, who came back in season 45 after he had to leave 44 due to an injury.

WHO WOULD YOU WANT to see return for Survivor 50?!

