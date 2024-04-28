Taylor Swift Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200 With 'The Tortured Poets Department' - Opening Week Numbers & Broken Records Revealed!

Taylor Swift is officially No. 1 – to no one’s surprise!

The Tortured Poets Department made a massive No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 albums chart dated May 4, resulting in her 14th No. 1 album, via Billboard.

She ties Jay-Z for the most No. 1s among soloists in the nearly 70-year history of the chart. Only The Beatles, with 19 No. 1s, have more.

The Tortured Poets Department debuted with a total of 2.61 million equivalent album units in its first week.

Traditional album sales (purchases of digital download albums, CDs, vinyl and cassettes) comprise 1.914 million of that sum, with vinyl sales alone representing 859,000. The 31 songs on the deluxe edition of the album generated 891.34 million on-demand official streams.

It now notches the largest streaming week for an album ever, the second-largest week for an album since the Billboard 200 began measuring by units in December 2014 (only Adele‘s 25 sold more in 2015), the third-largest sales week by traditional album sales in the modern era (following Adele‘s 25 and *NSYNC No Strings Attached in 2000), and the largest sales week for an album on vinyl in the modern era.

The Tortured Poets Department is the top-selling album of 2024.

As Republic Records points out, Taylor Swift becomes the only artist to have seven albums debut with over 1 million units sold in their first week, and broke her own all-time record for most single day streams for an artist catalog in global Spotify history (380 million), among several other massive feats.

