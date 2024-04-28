Top Stories
Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban's Teenage Daughters Make Red Carpet Debut With Mom & Her Niece Sybella!

'The Traitors' Season 3 - 1 Star Rumored to Join Cast!

Rihanna Reveals If She's Attending Met Gala 2024, Explains Why New Music is Taking So Long

Actors Who Almost Said 'No' to Iconic Roles & Why They Changed Their Minds (1 of Them Won an Oscar for the Part!)

Apr 28, 2024 at 3:44 pm
By JJ Staff

Taylor Swift Reacts to 'The Tortured Poets Department' Opening Week Sales Figures

Taylor Swift Reacts to 'The Tortured Poets Department' Opening Week Sales Figures

Taylor Swift is reacting to her success!

“What do you MEAN,” the 34-year-old “But Daddy I Love Him” singer-songwriter said in response to the Billboard report about her opening sales figures on Sunday (April 28).

Keep reading to find out more…

“My mind is blown. I’m completely floored by the love you’ve shown this album. 2.6 million ARE YOU ACTUALLY SERIOUS?? Thank you for listening, streaming, and welcoming Tortured Poets into your life. Feeling completely overwhelmed. I was already so fired up to get back to the tour but you doing THIS?? May 9th can’t come soon enough 🤍,” she continued.

The message came alongside photos of her in the studio recording the album with collaborators Post Malone and Florence Welch.

Find out exactly how much she sold and which records she just broke!

See the meanings behind the songs on the album!
