Taylor Swift Reacts to 'The Tortured Poets Department' Opening Week Sales Figures

“What do you MEAN,” the 34-year-old “But Daddy I Love Him” singer-songwriter said in response to the Billboard report about her opening sales figures on Sunday (April 28).

“My mind is blown. I’m completely floored by the love you’ve shown this album. 2.6 million ARE YOU ACTUALLY SERIOUS?? Thank you for listening, streaming, and welcoming Tortured Poets into your life. Feeling completely overwhelmed. I was already so fired up to get back to the tour but you doing THIS?? May 9th can’t come soon enough 🤍,” she continued.

The message came alongside photos of her in the studio recording the album with collaborators Post Malone and Florence Welch.

