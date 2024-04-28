'The Traitors' Season 3 - 1 Star Rumored to Join Cast!

Everyone’s buzzing about The Traitors, and we might know at least one star who’s in the cast!

Season 3 of the hit reality TV series was confirmed by Peacock back in early February.

Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, reality TV contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor or Traitors makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.

Now, a Season 2 alum has seemingly hinted at one cast member of Season 3…