Tom Sandoval Responds to Rachel Leviss Lawsuit After the 'Scandoval'

Tom Sandoval is reacting to Rachel “Raquel” Leviss’ revenge p-rn lawsuit following the fallout of the “Scandoval” on Vanderpump Rules.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, attorneys for the 41-year-old star describe the suit as a “thinly veiled attempt to extend her fame and to rebrand herself as the victim instead of the other woman.”

Rachel Leviss is attempting to paint Ariana Madix as a “scorned woman” and Tom as “predatory” with her suit, the documents allege.

The attorneys go on to claim that Rachel‘s “provocative podcast,” Rachel Goes Rogue, is also a move “to further bend the narrative to her will” in the aftermath.

In February, the 29-year-old former pageant queen filed a complaint in the Los Angeles Superior Court against Tom and Ariana for revenge p-rn, eavesdropping, intentional infliction of emotional distress and invasion of privacy.

She claims that FaceTime calls which showed her “in a state of undress and masturbating” between her and Tom were filmed without her consent.

Tom‘s attorneys go on to argue that “these videos were created by Leviss and published by Leviss to Sandoval via a consensual exchange on Facetime, i.e., ‘their video calls.’”

They’re also asking that Rachel‘s lawsuit be dismissed or amended.

“Based on Leviss’ own allegations, Sandoval merely saved private copies of the videos that Leviss had filmed and shared with him,” the documents read.

“Lost in the mix was that Leviss was a victim of the predatory and dishonest behavior of an older man, who recorded sexually explicit videos of her without her knowledge or consent, which were then distributed, disseminated and discussed publicly by a scorned woman seeking vengeance, catalyzing the scandal,” Rachel‘s complaint claims.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

