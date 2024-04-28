Travis Kelce Refers to 'Significant Other' Taylor Swift While Attending Patrick Mahomes Gala Together, He Auctions Off 'Eras Tour' Tickets for Charity!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all loved up at a charity event together!

The 34-year-old singer-songwriter and the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end were in attendance at the 15 and Mahomies Foundation Golf Classic Gala on Saturday night (April 27) in Las Vegas.

The charity, run by teammate Patrick Mahomes, is dedicated to improving the lives of children. The Foundation supports initiatives that focus on health, wellness, communities in need of resources and other charitable causes.

In videos shared by attendees on social media, the two were seen looking “adorable” together while he took her hand and led her through the room.

Another attendee posted video of Taylor smiling and laughing while Travis caught a football that Patrick threw from the stage.

Travis also got up on stage and surprised guests by announcing that his “significant other” was adding some tickets to her Eras Tour concerts as part of the live auction.

“Alright, alright, alright, I think I was just talking to my significant other, and we might have one other alternate item that wasn’t on the docket. Um, has anybody heard of the Eras Tour?” he teased. “Does that fire anybody up right now?!” he screamed while the attendees shouted.

He revealed that Taylor had offered to auction up “four tickets” to shows in New Orleans, Miami or Indianapolis when her tour returns to the United States in the fall.

People began shouting bids of $20,000 and $30,000. The four tickets eventually went for $80,000, according to the auctioneer.

The duo have been enjoying time together before she resumes her Eras Tour in less than two weeks. Fans think she’s adding a new section to the show!