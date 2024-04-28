What Does One Direction Say About a Reunion? Find Out if the Band Members Want to Get Together Again

One Direction turned Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik into household names, but the former boy banders have found just as much success as solo acts.

After coming together on The X Factor, the group conquered the world. They went on hiatus in 2016, but there is always hopes that a reunion is on the horizon.

In fact, questions about a reunion come up frequently during interviews with the hitmakers. Within the last year, almost every single member of the band has weighed in on the topic.

With new music from Liam, Zayn and Louis dropping, we we went back to round up the most recent comments from each member that relate to getting the band back together again.

Scroll through to see what each member of One Direction has had to say about a possible reunion…