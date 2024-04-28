'White Lotus' Season 3 Casting: 22 Actors (K-Pop Icon & Reality Stars Included) Join 1 Returning Star! Another Fan-Favorite Actor Just Addressed a Potential Comeback

We’ve found out so much about who is checking in for Season 3 of The White Lotus!

After two hit seasons, which swept the Emmys and garnered massive praise, the dark comedy is gearing up to return to Max for a third season, which is expected to premiere in 2025.

The show entered production earlier this year, and it was just confirmed that filming is still ongoing!

While we don’t know much about the season just yet, we do know some exciting casting news. More specifically, more than twenty actors have joined one returning star to check into another White Lotus Resort. The list includes a K-Pop icon in their first big acting role and two reality stars.

The producers have also already replaced two stars on the cast. In early February a new hire was dropped by HBO amid controversy. More recently, another star exited the project and was instantly replaced for a different reason.

On the topic of casting, There are also several big-name stars who are heavily rumored to be part of the show this season who have not yet been announced! Another fan-favorite star just revealed if they’d be making a comeback.

Scroll through the slideshow to see who is set to star in Season 3 of The White Lotus…