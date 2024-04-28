Zendaya Reveals What She Thought About Day of 'Challengers' Three-Way Kiss (It's Not What You'd Think!)

Zendaya opened up about what she was thinking about the day that she filmed her now-infamous three-way kiss with Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor for Challengers.

The 27-year-old actress plays a character caught up in a love triangle in the new tennis movie.

One of the most talked-about scenes from the time that the first trailer premiered featured the three leads sharing a steamy kiss. We recently learned that it was not originally part of the script.

In a recent interview, Zendaya shared her perception of the scene. More specifically, she revealed the surprising place that her mind was while filming it.

“The only reason I really remember is because Beyoncé came out with ‘Break My Soul’ that day. I was having a great day, like, ‘Y’all. Beyoncé’s single just dropped.’ That’s what I was focused on, to be honest,” Zendaya told Variety.

She continued, recalling, “We had rehearsed the dialogue of all the scenes prior. All of us had discussed our characters and had shared space with each other. We’d all been in P.E. class every day with each other. During our workout sessions, we’d play games — we had a fun time.”

“So by that point, we were all very comfortable and felt very safe with each other. And I’m lucky to have worked with the boys. They bring something new and dynamic to a scene, you’re like, ‘Oh s-it, okay, let me really focus.’ They’re really talented, but also really lovely people. There’s this level of safety and support that you have with your fellow actors that makes sure that you can make your best work. I felt very supported by them. It was another day at the office,” she added.

