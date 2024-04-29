Top Stories
Nicole Kidman &amp; Keith Urban's Teenage Daughters Make Red Carpet Debut With Mom &amp; Her Niece Sybella!

'The Traitors' Season 3 - 1 Star Rumored to Join Cast!

Rihanna Reveals If She's Attending Met Gala 2024, Explains Why New Music is Taking So Long

Actors Who Almost Said 'No' to Iconic Roles &amp; Why They Changed Their Minds (1 of Them Won an Oscar for the Part!)

Apr 29, 2024 at 2:54 am
By JJ Staff

15+ Celebrities' Names You're Likely Saying Wrong - Here's How to Say Lupita Nyong'o, Travis Kelce, Rihanna, Jake Gyllenhaal & More The Right Way

Quite a few celebrities have names that seem to have an easy pronunciation, but you’re probably not saying their name the right way.

Stars like Travis Kelce, Rihanna, Lupita Nyong’o and Jake Gyllenhaal are among those who have names that have been mispronounced for years, and even the stars themselves have gone along with the mispronunciation.

Several celebs have corrected the press and even fans on how to actually say their name, after years of not saying a word about it.

To help you out, Just Jared has compiled a list of famous names that fans often struggle with and we have the proper pronunciation.

Keep reading to see how your favorite celebrity’s tricky name is actually pronounced…

