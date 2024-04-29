Top Stories
Met Gala 2024 Guest List: Several Confirmed to Return, 4 Are Skipping, & 2 Aren't Invited (Plus, See If Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Attending)

Hailey Bieber Responds to Justin Bieber's Crying Photos with a Comment on His Instagram

Chelsea Handler Responds to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Casting Report

5 Stars Are Returning for 'Lion King' Follow Up Movie 'Mufasa: The Lion King' (& the Daughter of a Famous Couple Is Also Starring!)

Apr 29, 2024 at 1:10 pm
By JJ Staff

'A Family Affair' First Look Photos: Netflix's Highly Anticipated Film Stars Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron & Joey King!

'A Family Affair' First Look Photos: Netflix's Highly Anticipated Film Stars Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron & Joey King!

We have a first look at Netflix‘s upcoming highly anticipated movie, A Family Affair !

The film stars Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Joey King, as well as Liza Koshy and Kathy Bates.

Keep reading to find out more about the movie…

Here’s the logline for the movie: A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman (King), her mother (Kidman) and her movie star boss (Efron) as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity.

Look out for the movie, on Netflix on June 28, 2024.

Fun fact: this is not the first time that Zac and Nicole have had a romantic entanglement on screen. They also co-starred in the 2012 film The Paperboy together!

Browse through the gallery to see all of the first look images from the film…
Photos: Netflix
