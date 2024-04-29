'A Family Affair' First Look Photos: Netflix's Highly Anticipated Film Stars Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron & Joey King!

We have a first look at Netflix‘s upcoming highly anticipated movie, A Family Affair !

The film stars Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Joey King, as well as Liza Koshy and Kathy Bates.

Here’s the logline for the movie: A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman (King), her mother (Kidman) and her movie star boss (Efron) as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity.

Look out for the movie, on Netflix on June 28, 2024.

Fun fact: this is not the first time that Zac and Nicole have had a romantic entanglement on screen. They also co-starred in the 2012 film The Paperboy together!

