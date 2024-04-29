Top Stories
Met Gala 2024 Guest List: Several Confirmed to Return, 4 Are Skipping, & 2 Aren't Invited (Plus, See If Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Attending)

Hailey Bieber Responds to Justin Bieber's Crying Photos with a Comment on His Instagram

Chelsea Handler Responds to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Casting Report

Netflix Confirms Which Stars Are Returning for 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3, But Some Names Were Left Off the LIst!

Apr 29, 2024
By JJ Staff

ACM Awards 2024: First Round of Performers Revealed!

We’re just a few weeks away from the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards!

Hosted by Reba McEntire for the 17h time, “Country Music’s Party of the Year” will stream exclusively on Prime Video on Thursday, May 16th from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Ahead of the awards show, the first round of country music stars that will be hitting the stage for performances has been announced. More performances will be announced as the awards show gets closer.

Keep reading to find out more…This year, Luke Combs leads with 8 total nominations while Megan Moroney is the most nominated female artist on this list with six nods.

You can check out the full list of nominations here!

Keep scrolling for the first round of performers…

ACM Awards 2024 Performers:

Jelly Roll
Miranda Lambert
Lainey Wilson
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Cody Johnson
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Photos: ACM
