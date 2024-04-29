ACM Awards 2024: First Round of Performers Revealed!

We’re just a few weeks away from the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards!

Hosted by Reba McEntire for the 17h time, “Country Music’s Party of the Year” will stream exclusively on Prime Video on Thursday, May 16th from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Ahead of the awards show, the first round of country music stars that will be hitting the stage for performances has been announced. More performances will be announced as the awards show gets closer.

Keep reading to find out more…This year, Luke Combs leads with 8 total nominations while Megan Moroney is the most nominated female artist on this list with six nods.

You can check out the full list of nominations here!

Keep scrolling for the first round of performers…

ACM Awards 2024 Performers:

Jelly Roll

Miranda Lambert

Lainey Wilson

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Cody Johnson

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton