Alex Hall Responds to Brittany Snow's Allegations Concerning Her & Tyler Stanaland

Alex Hall is firing back at Brittany Snow‘s statements from her Call Her Daddy podcast episode.

If you don’t know, a few weeks ago, Brittany went on the famed podcast and made some statements about her ex husband Tyler Stanaland and some alleged behind-the-scenes behavior from his time on Selling the OC. During the time the show aired its first and second seasons, there were rumors of cheating involving fellow agent Alex Hall.

Brittany kept things vague, but alluded that something happened.

“I will say, what people think happened, happened,” Brittany shared on the podcast. “They messed up. But I tried very hard to see it all from every side and release that anger, because it doesn’t serve me.”

Now, Alex is responding.

Alex told ET, “You know, that was her intention was to get some traction and, you know, promote her book or movie and show and it worked. She’s got great PR I’ll give her that.”

She continued, “Her allegations and her calculated verbiage and approach to alluding to things that happened. Anything that was aimed at me is completely false and untrue. I think any viewer who watches the show can see that that’s untrue because you literally see mine and Tyler‘s friendship progress, or not. And so people are gonna believe what they want to believe.”

Alex continued, “I think it was a really, really unfair move on Brittany Snow’s part. However, she did it for her business and that’s what I’m going with here. And, I just would have had more respect for her if she would have said it with her chest and said, ‘Alex Hall did X, Y and Z with my husband while we were married,’ but she can’t do that because that would be a boldfaced lie. So, again, calculated in her best interest, maybe I get it, but very, very couldn’t be farther from the truth.”

“Tyler and I don’t speak. I haven’t spoken to him since very shortly after he left the Oppenheim Group or maybe the day that it was announced,” she continued to the publication. “I had a conversation with him. There was some revelations that were made, not by his choice, but some things that came to the surface that gave me some understanding and clarity on why certain things progressed or didn’t progress throughout season 3.” Selling the OC returns to Netflix on May 3, 2024.

