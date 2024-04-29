'American Idol' Top 7 Revealed, 1 Contestant Eliminated by Katy Perry (Spoilers!)

There was an exciting twist on the latest episode of American Idol and just one contestant was sent home at the end of the night.

The Top 8 contestants all performed songs selected by the judges, but they weren’t sure who picked the songs for them. Each singer was presented with three song choices and they were given the opportunity of selecting which one to perform.

At the end of the night, the six contestants who received the most votes from America were all safe.

The judge who received the most song selections from the contestants was then given the power of saving one of the bottom two singers from elimination.

