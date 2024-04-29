'American Idol' Top 8 Revealed, 2 Contestants Eliminated in Sunday's Episode: Finale Is Weeks Away!

We’re getting closer and closer to the finale of American Idol season 22 and now the Top 8 has been revealed.

A two-hour episode aired on Sunday night (April 28) with the Top 10 contestants performing songs from their year of birth. Shania Twain was a guest mentor on the episode.

America voted in real-time throughout the evening and the two contestants with the least amount of votes were eliminated at the end of the night.

The finale of the season will air on May 19.

Browse the slideshow to find out who was safe and who was sent home…