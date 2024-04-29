Anne Hathaway Reveals She's 5 Years Sober

Anne Hathaway is marking a major milestone in her sober journey.

If you didn’t know, the 41-year-old Oscar-winning actress revealed several years ago that she was going to stop drinking following the birth of her first son Jonathan.

In a new interview, Anne was asked to share her thoughts on turning 40 and being considered “middle age” where she revealed that she’s now five years sober.

Keep reading to find out more…“There are so many other things I identify as milestones. I don’t normally talk about it, but I am over five years sober,” Anne shared with The New York Times.

“That feels like a milestone to me. Forty feels like a gift,” Anne continued. “The fact of the matter is I hesitate at calling things ‘middle age’ simply because I can be a semantic stickler and I could get hit by a car later today. We don’t know if this is middle age. We don’t know anything.”

During an appearance on Ellen in January 2019, Anne opened up about her decision to stop drinking until her son is 18.

“I’m gonna stop drinking while my son’s living in my house,” Anne said at the time. “I don’t totally love the way I [drink] and he’s getting to an age where he really does need me all the time in the mornings… I did one school run one day where I dropped him off at school, I wasn’t driving, but I was hungover and that was enough for me. I didn’t love that one.”

At the time, Anne and husband Adam Shulman were only parents to Jonathan, who was born in March 2016. They then welcomed son Jack in November 2019.

