Apr 29, 2024 at 12:43 am
By JJ Staff

Anne Hathaway Wears Leather Suit for 'The Idea of You' Screening with Gabrielle Union

Anne Hathaway Wears Leather Suit for 'The Idea of You' Screening with Gabrielle Union

Anne Hathaway sports an edgier look while stepping out for a weekend screening and conversation for her new movie The Idea of You held at 92NY on Sunday (April 28) in New York City.

The 41-year-old star of the movie was joined by fellow producers for the film, Gabrielle Union, Cathy Schulman and Jordana Mollick.

Just a few days before, Anne‘s co-star and love interest in the film Nicholas Galitzine attended another screening in Los Angeles, and reunited with his fictional August Moon bandmates!

Recently, Anne opened up about first meeting Nicholas during the casting process.

“We had met a number of young men already, but I remember laughing when Nick walked in because he was so ridiculously perfect for the part,” she told V Magazine. “I just thought, he is it. Is he gonna be able to read the lines? Read the lines, great. Okay, can you sing? Oh, my God, he can sing. Wait and he can play the guitar? Okay, and he’s just fun to be around. He’s just charming. Like, he’s just charmed this entire room.”

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Anne Hathaway and Gabrielle Union attending a The Idea of You screening…
