Barbra Streisand Asks Melissa McCarthy About Ozempic Use in Public Instagram Comment

Barbra Streisand left a comment on Melissa McCarthy‘s Instagram page that has truly shocked everyone who has seen it so far.

Melissa attended Center Theatre Group’s CTG Gala on Sunday night (April 28) and looked gorgeous in a white dress and blazer. She attended the event with director Adam Shankman and they posed together on the red carpet.

The next day, Melissa shared photos on Instagram from the event.

“Pastels only to honor the incredible @matthewbourne13 at the @ctgla gala last night with this fella @adamshankman !! Thiiiiis much closer to my dream of dancing on stage 💃🏻💚,” Melissa captioned the post.

While stars like Mariska Hargitay, Elizabeth Banks, and Octavia Spencer all commented on how “gorgeous” and “stunning” Melissa looked, Barbra left a comment that was a whole lot different.

“Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?” Babs said in her comment.

Everyone is shocked by the comment, which is still live on Melissa‘s page at the time of this posting being published.

One fan commented back, “dude that’s so rude omg her body is none of your business also ozempic if you’re not diabetic of some sort is a very dangerous method and not only that for someone that’s supposed to be a friend of hers this is totally disgusting and disrespectful.”

Someone else said, “wow really! What happened to not taking about Bodies! As a mother of a daughter that’s not ok we as women need to not focus on appearance.”

