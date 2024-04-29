Billy Joel Serenades Ex-Wife Christie Brinkley with 'Uptown Girl' During Madison Square Garden Show

Christie Brinkley is supporting Billy Joel at his latest show!

On Friday night (April 26), the 70-year-old model attended her ex-husband’s concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

During the concert, a fan captured a video Christie dancing and smiling as the 74-year-old entertainer performed his iconic hit “Uptown Girl.”

Keep reading to find out more…In the video shared on TikTok, Christie and her friend appeared on the jumbo screen smiling and gazing up at Billy as he sang.

If you didn’t know, Christie starred in the 1983 “Uptown Girl” music video and was one of the song’s inspirations. Christie and Billy went on to marry in March 1985 and welcomed daughter Alexa Ray Joel in December 1985. Despite divorcing in 1994, the former couple has remained close.

Last year, Billy announced the final dates for his decade-long residency at Madison Square Garden.