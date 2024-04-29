Charlie Puth Subtly Acknowledges Taylor Swift's Name-Check on 'Tortured Poets Department' Lyric

Charlie Puth has issued his first reaction to Taylor Swift‘s The Tortured Poets Department.

If you don’t know, the 32-year-old singer/record producer was included in a lyric in Taylor‘s newest album.

“You smoked then ate seven bars of chocolate / We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist,” Taylor sings in the title track.

Now, Charlie gave his first subtle acknowledgement of the album.

Keep reading to find out more…

On Instagram, Taylor wrote about her album’s sales, “My mind is blown. I’m completely floored by the love you’ve shown this album. 2.6 million ARE YOU ACTUALLY SERIOUS?? Thank you for listening, streaming, and welcoming Tortured Poets into your life. Feeling completely overwhelmed. I was already so fired up to get back to the tour but you doing THIS?? May 9th can’t come soon enough.”

Charlie reposted Taylor‘s message on his Instagram Story on Sunday (April 28) as a way to show support.

The Tortured Poets Department is the top-selling album of 2024. It now notches the largest streaming week for an album ever. Find out exactly how much she sold and which records she just broke!

See the meanings behind the songs on the album!