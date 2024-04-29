Chelsea Handler Responds to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Casting Report

Chelsea Handler is shutting down the rumors!

The 49-year-old comedian responded to reports that she is joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Chelsea shared a screenshot of a blog post, which claimed that she had “inked a deal to become a part of the highly popular reality TV series.”

“This is not true,” she captioned the post on her Instagram Story over the weekend.

In fact, Chelsea has openly criticized the Bravo franchise.

“I think it’s sick,” she said on Watch What Happens Live back in 2013. “I mean, I think that franchise is kind of a terrible thing that women shouldn’t be making money off the fact they have fake b–bs, fake vagina and a fake whatever, so I actually don’t support that.”

