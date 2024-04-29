Top Stories
Apr 29, 2024 at 8:40 pm
By JJ Staff

Christian Bale Covers Up as Frankenstein's Monster on Set of 'The Bride!' with Director Magge Gyllenhaal

Christian Bale Covers Up as Frankenstein's Monster on Set of 'The Bride!' with Director Magge Gyllenhaal

Christian Bale has been spotted on set of his new Frankenstein project for the first time!

The 50-year-old Oscar-winning actor got some notes from director Maggie Gyllenhaal as they prepared to film scenes for The Bride! on Monday (April 29) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Christian Bale

Christian was seen completely covered up in dirty black leather trenchcoat with a black scarf wrapped around his face while wearing tiny sunglasses and a black hat as he carried two suitcases.

While Christian is playing Frankenstein’s monster in the movie, The Bride will be played by Jessie Buckley.

Keep reading to find out more…Here’s the movie’s synopsis: “A lonely Frankenstein travels to 1930s Chicago to seek the aide of a Dr. Euphronius in creating a companion for himself. The two reinvigorate a murdered young woman and the Bride is born. She is beyond what either of them intended, igniting a combustible romance, the attention of the police and a wild and radical social movement,” according to Deadline.

The movie will also star Annette Bening, Penelope Cruz, and Peter Sarsgaard.

If you missed it, Christian revealed the one condition it would take for him to play Batman again.

Click through the gallery for 45+ pictures of Christian Bale and Maggie Gyllenhaal on set…
Photos: Backgrid USA
