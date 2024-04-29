Courteney Cox Admits Her Least Favorite Thing About Herself Is Feelings of Jealousy

Courteney Cox is admitting that she has some jealousy issues.

The 59-year-old Friends actress appeared on the latest episode of the Minnie Questions podcast.

During the appearance, Courteney revealed what she doesn’t like so much about herself.

“The thing I like least about myself would be any feelings of jealousy,” she admitted.

“Whether you can feel replaced or whether it’s… I think just jealousy is such a horrible emotion to have, and I have that sometimes.”

“I get jealous or afraid, whether it’s because I’m getting older and I can’t stay in the game, or it could be about anything, but anytime I feel jealous, I can’t stand it,” she continued.

“I will talk to my therapist and go, ‘I just hate this feeling.’”

“I know when you step back, of course, you’re not replaceable, but it’s that feeling that can come up for me, whether it’s through friendships or…relationships or in work,” she went on to explain.

