Doja Cat Brings Glass of Wine & Suitcase to Daily Front Row Fashion Awards, Honors Stylist Brett Alan Nelson

Doja Cat wears lingerie and a fur coat while hitting the red carpet at the 2024 Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards held at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunday (April 28) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 28-year-old rapper was on hand to help honor her stylist Brett Alan Nelson as Music Stylist of the Year, and he matched her energy by lugging a suitcase and a glass of wine on the carpet. Brett even added an eye mask to his look!

There were many other stars in attendance, including presenters Jennifer Garner, Kris Jenner, Law Roach, Rachel Zoe, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Lisa Rinna, who helped honor her daughter Amelia Gray as Model of the Year.

The annual awards show helps celebrate “the visionaries who make the intersection between fashion and Hollywood the most stylish place to be.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar FYI: Sarah is wearing Oscar de la Renta.

Jennifer Garner FYI: Jennifer is wearing a Rosie Assoulin look with Briony Raymond jewelry.

Doja Cat

Molly Sims

Zane Phillips

Paige DeSorbo FYI: Paige is wearing a SIRAPOP top and skirt.

Hart Denton

Ari Fournier

Sandra Lee

Cole Sprouse

Lisa Rinna & Harry Hamlin FYI: Lisa is wearing Wiederhoeft.

Rachel Zoe

Delilah Belle

Henry Eikenberry

Amelia Gray Amelia was honored as Model of the Year.

Stella Maxwell

Elsa Hosk She was honored as Fashion Entrepreneur of the Year

Law Roach

Kris Jenner

Marta Pozzan

Andrew Matarazzo FYI: Andrew is wearing Willy Chavarria.

Jasmine Tookes

Nolan Gerard Funk

Brooks Nader

Kara Del Toro

Chloe Lukasiak FYI: Chloe is wearing a Cinq A Sept dress with Lagos jewelry.

Emma Brooks FYI: Emma is wearing Rabanne.

George Kotsiopoulos

Charly Jordan

