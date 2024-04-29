Doja Cat Brings Glass of Wine & Suitcase to Daily Front Row Fashion Awards, Honors Stylist Brett Alan Nelson
Doja Cat wears lingerie and a fur coat while hitting the red carpet at the 2024 Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards held at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunday (April 28) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The 28-year-old rapper was on hand to help honor her stylist Brett Alan Nelson as Music Stylist of the Year, and he matched her energy by lugging a suitcase and a glass of wine on the carpet. Brett even added an eye mask to his look!
There were many other stars in attendance, including presenters Jennifer Garner, Kris Jenner, Law Roach, Rachel Zoe, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Lisa Rinna, who helped honor her daughter Amelia Gray as Model of the Year.
The annual awards show helps celebrate “the visionaries who make the intersection between fashion and Hollywood the most stylish place to be.”
Sarah Michelle Gellar
FYI: Sarah is wearing Oscar de la Renta.
Jennifer Garner
FYI: Jennifer is wearing a Rosie Assoulin look with Briony Raymond jewelry.
Doja Cat
Molly Sims
Zane Phillips
Paige DeSorbo
FYI: Paige is wearing a SIRAPOP top and skirt.
Hart Denton
Ari Fournier
Sandra Lee
Cole Sprouse
Lisa Rinna & Harry Hamlin
FYI: Lisa is wearing Wiederhoeft.
Rachel Zoe
Delilah Belle
Henry Eikenberry
Amelia Gray
Amelia was honored as Model of the Year.
Stella Maxwell
Elsa Hosk
She was honored as Fashion Entrepreneur of the Year
Law Roach
Kris Jenner
Marta Pozzan
Andrew Matarazzo
FYI: Andrew is wearing Willy Chavarria.
Jasmine Tookes
Nolan Gerard Funk
Brooks Nader
Kara Del Toro
Chloe Lukasiak
FYI: Chloe is wearing a Cinq A Sept dress with Lagos jewelry.
Emma Brooks
FYI: Emma is wearing Rabanne.
George Kotsiopoulos
Charly Jordan
