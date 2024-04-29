Top Stories
Apr 29, 2024 at 2:05 am
By JJ Staff

Doja Cat Brings Glass of Wine & Suitcase to Daily Front Row Fashion Awards, Honors Stylist Brett Alan Nelson

Doja Cat Brings Glass of Wine & Suitcase to Daily Front Row Fashion Awards, Honors Stylist Brett Alan Nelson

Doja Cat wears lingerie and a fur coat while hitting the red carpet at the 2024 Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards held at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunday (April 28) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 28-year-old rapper was on hand to help honor her stylist Brett Alan Nelson as Music Stylist of the Year, and he matched her energy by lugging a suitcase and a glass of wine on the carpet. Brett even added an eye mask to his look!

There were many other stars in attendance, including presenters Jennifer Garner, Kris Jenner, Law Roach, Rachel Zoe, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Lisa Rinna, who helped honor her daughter Amelia Gray as Model of the Year.

Keep reading to find out more…

The annual awards show helps celebrate “the visionaries who make the intersection between fashion and Hollywood the most stylish place to be.”

Keep scrolling below to see all of the celebs in attendance at the Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards…

Sarah Michelle Gellar at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards

Sarah Michelle Gellar

FYI: Sarah is wearing Oscar de la Renta.

Jennifer Garner at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards

Jennifer Garner

FYI: Jennifer is wearing a Rosie Assoulin look with Briony Raymond jewelry.

Doja Cat at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards

Doja Cat

Molly Sims at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards

Molly Sims

Zane Phillips at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards

Zane Phillips

Paige DeSorbo at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards

Paige DeSorbo

FYI: Paige is wearing a SIRAPOP top and skirt.

hart Denton at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards

Hart Denton

Ari Fournier at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards

Ari Fournier

Sandra Lee at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards

Sandra Lee

Cole Sprouse at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards

Cole Sprouse

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards

Lisa Rinna & Harry Hamlin

FYI: Lisa is wearing Wiederhoeft.

Rachel Zoe at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards

Rachel Zoe

Delilah Belle at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards

Delilah Belle

Henry Eikenberry at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards

Henry Eikenberry

Amelia Gray at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards

Amelia Gray

Amelia was honored as Model of the Year.

Stella Maxwell at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards

Stella Maxwell

Elsa Hosk at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards

Elsa Hosk

She was honored as Fashion Entrepreneur of the Year

Law Roach at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards

Law Roach

Kris Jenner at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards

Kris Jenner

Marta Pozzan at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards

Marta Pozzan

Andrew Matarazzo at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards

Andrew Matarazzo

FYI: Andrew is wearing Willy Chavarria.

Jasmine Tookes at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards

Jasmine Tookes

Nolan Gerard Funk at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards

Nolan Gerard Funk

Brooks Nader at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards

Brooks Nader

Kara Del Toro at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards

Kara Del Toro

Chloe Lukasiak at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards

Chloe Lukasiak

FYI: Chloe is wearing a Cinq A Sept dress with Lagos jewelry.

Emma Brooks at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards

Emma Brooks

FYI: Emma is wearing Rabanne.

George Kotsiopoulos at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards

George Kotsiopoulos

Charly Jordan at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards

Charly Jordan

Browse through the gallery to see even more photos…
Photos: Getty
