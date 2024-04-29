Dua Lipa Shows Off Her Stylish Side During Day Out with Boyfriend Callum Turner

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are enjoying a day out together.

The 28-year-old “Dance The Night” singer and the 34-year-old Boys in the Boat actor kept close as they went for a walk on Monday afternoon (April 29) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dua Lipa

For their outing, Dua wore a gray plaid coat over a yellow crop top and silk gray skirt paired with black tights and gray heels while Callum sported a white shirt and black pants.

A few days earlier, the cute couple showed off some PDA during another outing in NYC.

Dua is gearing up to release her third studio album Radical Optimism later this week on Friday, May 3.

It was recently announced that Dua will be headlining an iconic music festival this summer!

